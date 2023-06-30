QPR complete signing of Larkeche
QPR have completed the signing of Ziyad Larkeche.
The 20-year-old left-back has joined on a three-year contract after being released by Fulham.
West London Sport this week revealed that Rangers were set to release Niko Hamalainen and bring in Frenchman Larkeche.
Hamalainen’s departure was subsequently confirmed.
Larkeche moved to Fulham from Paris St-Germain three years ago and was on loan at Barnsley last season.
He has been brought in as cover for Kenneth Paal.
Larkeche told the club website: “I try to attack a lot. If I can score or assist I am really happy. That’s what I want to do but I also like to defend and win challenges.
“I try to run a lot during the games. I don’t really get tired, so I can give the effort for the team.”
Ainsworth said: “With the enormous amount of games Kenneth played last year, everyone was worried when he got injured.
“We ended up papering over the cracks by filling in right-backs at left-back, so what Ziyad gives us is a natural left-back to compete with Kenneth, which is very important to me.”
T Block Dave
30/06/2023 @ 5:47 pm
Sensible appointment in my view. Ken Paal played some decent stuff last season but when injured showed the lack of squad depth. With Lyndon Dykes now confirmed as staying, it seems Plan A is crosses from both left and right wings (Paul Smyth) are on the cards for Dykes to feed on. The best use of Lyndon Dykes complimented with a couple of free transfers. Smart management all round to those involved in the recruitment/retention of the squad.