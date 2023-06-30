QPR complete signing of Larkeche

QPR have completed the signing of Ziyad Larkeche.

The 20-year-old left-back has joined on a three-year contract after being released by Fulham.

West London Sport this week revealed that Rangers were set to release Niko Hamalainen and bring in Frenchman Larkeche.

Hamalainen’s departure was subsequently confirmed.

Larkeche moved to Fulham from Paris St-Germain three years ago and was on loan at Barnsley last season.







He has been brought in as cover for Kenneth Paal.

Larkeche told the club website: “I try to attack a lot. If I can score or assist I am really happy. That’s what I want to do but I also like to defend and win challenges.

“I try to run a lot during the games. I don’t really get tired, so I can give the effort for the team.”

Ainsworth said: “With the enormous amount of games Kenneth played last year, everyone was worried when he got injured.

“We ended up papering over the cracks by filling in right-backs at left-back, so what Ziyad gives us is a natural left-back to compete with Kenneth, which is very important to me.”







