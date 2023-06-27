QPR confirm return of Smyth on three-year deal

QPR have confirmed the return of Paul Smyth for a second spell at the club.

The Northern Ireland international forward, 25, left two years ago and signed for Leyton Orient, where his contract expires this summer.

Smyth has signed a three-year deal at Loftus Road.

Smyth played a starring role in Orient's promotion from League Two last season.







Smyth played under Rangers head coach Gareth Ainsworth while on loan at Wycombe during the 2019-2020 campaign.

He moved to west London from Linfield in the summer of 2017 and scored on his QPR debut the following New Year’s Day against Cardiff.

He showed promise during his early appearances for the R’s, but successive managers were unconvinced by him and he was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular at the club.

But Ainsworth rates him highly and Smyth is now set for another chance in the Championship.

Another former QPR player, Josh Scowen, is also highly regarded by Ainsworth, having had two spells under him at Wycombe.

However, Scowen, 30, signed a new one-year contract with the Chairboys in April.








