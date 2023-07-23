Fulham boss Silva turns down latest Saudi offer

Marco Silva has rejected a second offer to take over as manager of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

The Fulham boss was offered a deal worth around £35m, having rejected a previous offer to take over.

But he looks set to stay at Craven Cottage.







Speaking on Saturday, Silva would not say whether he had rejected Al-Ahli’s latest approach.

But he stated: “My commitment for the club [Fulham] is clear and it will continue.

“I have shown my commitment to this club last season so many times.

“I will not talk about the situation. I don’t come here to talk about offers and these situations.”

And on Sunday afternoon it emerged that Silva had turned the offer down.

Meanwhile, Fulham are set to complete the signings of Ajax defender Calvin Bassey and Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.







