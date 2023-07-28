Fulham complete signing of defender Bassey from Ajax

Fulham have completed the signing of defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax.

Bassey, 23, has moved to Craven Cottage for around £18m and has signed a four-year contract with the option of a further year.







Ajax, who signed him from Glasgow Rangers last year, rejected an initial offer of £15m but negotiations continued and a deal was agreed.

“I know how big of a club Fulham is, I didn’t have to think much about it,” said Bassey.

Bassey, who was born in Italy, is a Nigeria international and can play at left-back or centre-back.

He was with Leicester City prior to moving to Glasgow.







