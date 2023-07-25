Fulham confirm signing of striker Jimenez

Fulham have confirmed the signing of striker Raul Jimenez from Wolves.

The Mexico international, 32, has moved to west London for around £5.5m and has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further year.









He has scored 27 Premier League goals in 97 appearances since Wolves bought him from Benfica four years ago after he had spent a season on loan at Molineux.

His arrival comes amid doubts over the future of Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic is wanted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and is keen to make the move.

But Whites boss Marco Silva has rejected a second offer to manage in Saudi and is set to stay at Craven Cottage.

Jimenez said: “It’s really important for me to arrive here. I will try to do my best for the team, one of the most iconic teams in the Premier League.

“I’m happy to be here and to play in this stadium, it’s a really good stadium, I like it here. I’m going to give my best to keep scoring goals in the Premier League.”







