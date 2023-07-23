Fulham agree deal to sign Wolves striker Jimenez

Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

The Mexico international, 32, looks set to move to west London for £5.5m.









He has scored 27 Premier League goals in 97 appearances since Wolves bought him from Benfica four years ago after he had spent a season on loan at Molineux.

His expected arrival comes amid doubts over the future of Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic is wanted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and is keen to make the move.

But Whites boss Marco Silva has rejected a second offer to manage in Saudi and looks set to stay at Craven Cottage.







