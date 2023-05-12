Marco Silva has insisted that Fulham must be “really ambitious” following an impressive first season back in the Premier League.

The club are keen for head coach Silva to commit his long-term future by signing a new contract.

And Silva, who guided the Whites to promotion last year, wants the green light to spend in the transfer market this summer in order to further improve the squad.







“If you do something in one season, you should aim to do better the next season,” he said.

“We have to be realistic, but at the same time we have to be really ambitious as a club because the competition will be harder – it will be more difficult and we have to prepare ourselves the best we can.”

Fulham’s recruitment last summer was a major factor in their encouraging campaign.

Silva said: “We did well in the market, not spending the same amount of money as other clubs. I think we did it really well.

“Next season we have to do the same, try to improve all areas of the squad and match the ambitions of myself and the owner of this club.”







