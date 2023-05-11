Silva expects Saints to ‘give everything’ against Fulham

Marco Silva expects relegation-threatened Southampton to give their all against Fulham.

While Fulham are 10th, having enjoyed an excellent first season back in the Premier League, the Saints are bottom of the table and heading for the drop.

But Whites boss Silva has warned that his side cannot afford to underestimate them in Saturday’s game at St Mary’s.







He said: “They are going to give everything they can, that is clear for me.

“Even if they have not achieved good results in the last few games, they are always fighting.

“Home and away they have been showing the fight and the will to go on to match all the opposition sides, and with us it will be the same.

“It’s one of the last chances for them and they are going to put in everything – I’m 100% sure about it – and we have to be at our best.”

Silva will finally be able to call upon star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has served an eight-match ban.

Fulham have missed the Serbian – although they certainly coped well without him in the recent 5-3 win against Leicester.

“It’s been tough, I will not lie to you,” Silva admitted.

“It will be good to have him back.”







