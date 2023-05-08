Silva hails Fulham after victory over Leicester

Marco Silva praised Fulham’s players for their largely dominant performance in the 5-3 win at home to Leicester.

Two late Foxes goals took the gloss off the victory, but Fulham, who were 3-0 up at half-time, were by far the better side and produced moments of pure quality.

Tom Cairney and Willian both scored twice and there was also a goal for Carlos Vinicius.







Whites boss Silva declared: “Clearly we were the best team on the pitch. I think there’s no doubt about it. I think we should have won this game much more comfortably.

“Great moments of football, great goals, and from the first minute we were the team that started in command. We started with intensity, the desire, the will, and the quality to play.

“I was really pleased with the dynamic that we played all the first half and the beginning of the second as well.

“I was really pleased to see the way the players expressed themselves. It was really nice to see the way we played and the way we scored the goals.”

There was praise too for Vinicius, who has grown into his role up front in place of the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“Now he is in a better moment. I think everyone can see it,” Silva said.

“He is much more confident. I’m pleased for him because he deserves it.”







