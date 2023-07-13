Fulham’s Bowat moves to Austria on loan after signing new deal

Fulham youngster Ibane Bowat has signed a new three-year contract and joined Austrian side TSV Hartberg on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Dutch outfit Den Bosch.

A number of Championship, League One and Scottish Premier League clubs have shown an interest in him this summer but he has opted to head to the Austrian Bundesliga.

Bowat was at Chelsea prior to joining Fulham in 2017.

