Romelu Lukaku has turned down an offer from Al Hilal.

Lukaku, 30, was offered a deal worth around £50m a year by the Saudi Arabian side.

He spent last season on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea and his future remains unclear.







N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and keeper Edouard Mendy recently left Chelsea for Saudi.

They are set to be joined there by Hakim Ziyech, who is joining Al Nassr.

Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is about to finalise a move to AC Milan.