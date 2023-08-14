Chelsea keeper Kepa completes Real Madrid loan move

Kepa Arrizabalga has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The goalkeeper has returned to his native Spain after Real made an approach for him following an injury to former Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Kepa was left out for Sunday’s draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, where summer signing Robert Sanchez was given his debut.

And Kepa’s move was confirmed on Monday morning.

Courtois has been sidelined by a long-term knee injury.







