Disasi scores on debut as Chelsea draw with Liverpool

Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1 18' Diaz 37' Disasi

Axel Disasi’s goal on his debut earned Chelsea a point in their first game under Mauricio Pochettino.

France defender Disasi, recently signed from Monaco, equalised after Luis Diaz had put Liverpool ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Shortly after firing against the bar, former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah set up the opening goal by cutting through the Blues defence with a sublime pass, enabling Diaz to score at the far post.







Salah thought he had made it 2-0 when he netted after being put through by Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the goal was disallowed after VAR established that the Egyptian was marginally offside.

Chelsea were struggling at that stage but a scrappy goal brought them level on 37 minutes.

Liverpool were unable to fully clear a corner and Ben Chilwell looped a header over Reds defender Virgil van Dijk, enabling Disasi to slide in and score.

Then it was Chelsea’s turn to have a goal disallowed, this time after Chilwell drifted into the box, rounded keeper Alisson and slotted into the net only for VAR to show he was offside.

Both sides threatened during an open second half but had to settle for a draw.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Disasi, Colwill, Silva, James (Gusto 76), Chilwell (Ugochukwu 90), Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling (Mudryrk 81), Chukwuemeka (Maatsen 81), Jackson.

Subs not used: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Madueke, Santos, Burstow.







