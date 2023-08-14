Caicedo having medical ahead of £115m move to Chelsea

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is having a medical ahead of a move to Chelsea.

The Ecuador international, 21, is set to join the Blues for £115m.

Liverpool recently had an offer for him accepted by Brighton but Caicedo is keen to move to Stamford Bridge.







He was hugely impressive for the Seagulls last season as they secured European football.

His arrival will be part of a summer overhaul at Chelsea, with midfielders Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic having left the club.

Personal terms have been agreed and the transfer is expected to be finalised in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed a loan move to Real Madrid.







