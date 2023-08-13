Pochettino expects new signings after Chelsea’s encouraging ‘first step’

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Chelsea will make further signings before the transfer window closes.

Summer arrivals Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez started for the Blues as Pochettino’s reign as boss began with a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, where Disasi marked his debut with a goal.

Chelsea are expected to sign Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo in the coming days and a number of other transfer targets have been identified.







Pochettino said: “We need to improve the squad, yes.

“We are working really hard and I’m happy with the way we are working and for sure we are going to improve the squad. It’s about finding the right players.”

Pochettino was encouraged by Chelsea’s recovery after Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead.

Disasi equalised eight minutes before the interval and both sides had chances in the second half but had to settle for a point.

“At the beginning it was tough and Liverpool were better after 15 or 20 minutes,” said the ex-Tottenham manager.

“But after that we started to feel more comfortable and find our ways to play. After that I think the performance was really good.

“I’m so pleased with the performance overall and think we deserved to win.

“But it’s only the beginning. It is only the first step.”







