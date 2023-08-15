Chelsea prospect Casade completes Leicester loan move

Cesare Casade has joined Leicester City on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Italian midfielder, 20, was signed from Inter Milan last year and is regarded as one of the Blues’ best prospects.

He played in the Championship last season, for Reading, and gets another chance to impress in the second tier.







He told Leicester’s website: “I feel really good. I’m really happy to be here, I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started.

“Leicester is a big team so I’m here to win and to do as well as possible to fight and to work hard for this team.”







