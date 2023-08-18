Chelsea seal signing of Lavia as Hall leaves

Chelsea have completed the signing of Belgium international Romeo Lavia from Southampton for an initial £53m, while Lewis Hall has joined Newcastle.

The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a seven-year contract and his transfer fee could end up being close to £60m with add-ons.

Lavia was also wanted by Liverpool but, like Moses Caicedo, who recently signed for Chelsea from Brighton after being chased by the Merseyside club, he was keen to join the Blues.







“I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project,” said Lavia.

“It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started.

“I can’t wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry to achieve great things together.”

Left-back Hall, 18, is highly rated but has left after making 11 first-team appearances.

Hall has joined Newcastle on a season-long loan ahead of a £28m permanent move next summer.







