Chelsea captain James sidelined by another injury
Chelsea captain Reece James faces another spell on the sidelines.
The England international, 23, has been plagued by injuries in the past couple of seasons and has suffered a hamstring injury in training.
“It’s a sad moment, because he’s our captain,” said boss Mauricio Pochettino.
James took over as skipper following Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure from the club this summer.
Pochettino added: “He was so excited and full of energy to be our captain. We are going to assess him day by day.
“For sure he’s going to [come back] stronger than he was. It’s a few weeks.”