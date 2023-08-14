Chelsea complete £115m signing of Caceido

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to sign Caicedo, but he wanted to join Chelsea.

Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

The Ecuador international, 21, has joined the Blues for £115m and been given an eight-year contract.

Liverpool recently had an offer for him accepted by Brighton but Caicedo was keen to move to Stamford Bridge.







He was hugely impressive for the Seagulls last season as they secured European football.

His arrival is part of a summer overhaul at Chelsea, with midfielders Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic having left the club.

Caicedo said: “I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

In a statement, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

“Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we’ve been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed a loan move to Real Madrid.







