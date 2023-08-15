Chelsea looking to sign Olise after triggering release clause

Chelsea are in pole position to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace after activating a release clause in his contract.

The Hammersmith-born France Under-21 winger can leave Selhurst Park for £35m and Chelsea have tabled a bid, paving the way for them to hold talks with Olise.

Several top clubs have been monitoring Olise’s situation but the Blues appear to be set to take him to Stamford Bridge.







He has been a revelation in the Premier League since joining Palace from Reading in 2021.

Olise has three years remaining on his contract but the release clause means he is likely to move on this summer.

He is currently out injured, having had surgery on a torn hamstring he suffered while on international duty.







