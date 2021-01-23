Fulham midfielder Johansen set to complete QPR move

Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen is on the verge of completing a loan move to QPR.

Rangers stepped up their interest in Johansen following Tom Carroll’s injury and a deal now appears to be in place.

The Norway midfielder, who recently turned 30, has been out of the first-team picture at Fulham for some time.







Johansen has not made a league appearance this season and is keen to play first-team football.

He is under contract at Craven Cottage until 2022.

QPR have been looking to bring in an experienced central midfielder, having already agreed loan deals for striker Charlie Austin and centre-back Jordy de Wijs.

The club’s need to make a signing has increased now Carroll has been ruled out for three months after undergoing knee surgery.







