QPR interested in Fulham midfielder Johansen

QPR are interested in signing Stefan Johansen on loan.

The Norway midfielder, who recently turned 30, has been out of the first-team picture at Fulham for some time.







Johansen has not made a league appearance this season and a number of clubs have expressed an interest in signing him during this month’s transfer window.

QPR are keen to bring in an experienced central midfielder, having already agreed loan deals for striker Charlie Austin and centre-back Jordy de Wijs.