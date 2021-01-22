Parker adds young duo to Fulham squad for Burnley cup tie

Fulham will ring the changes against Burnley on Sunday – and youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Sylvester Jasper have been added to the squad.

The teenagers were in a separate ‘bubble’ to the first-team squad, but boss Scott Parker would like them to get exposure to the big time, and maybe come off the bench in the FA Cup tie at Craven Cottage.







“They’ve both got tested and have come back into our bubble”, the head coach explained.

“Both will be involved at the weekend and it may be an opportunity for them. We’ll see how they train and go from there.”

Otherwise, Parker has a full complement from which to choose, apart from the suspended Antonee Robinson, and the injured Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo.

Even so, Parker is facing two huge Premier League games next week against Brighton and West Brom, and plans to chop and change his team much as he did in the last round at QPR.

“The main aim is the league, he said. “But this weekend gives the chance to freshen up things and give players what haven’t had that opportunity some game time.”







