Kevin Gallen believes QPR might need to call upon Bright Osayi-Samuel if a deal cannot be agreed for him to join Fenerbahce now rather than at the end of the season.

Osayi-Samuel has been left out of the side since signing a pre-contract agreement to join the Turkish club when his Rangers deal expires in the summer.

Former R’s striker Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Ben Kosky and Ian McCullough.

They also discussed keeper Seny Dieng’s excellent performances and Rangers’ urgent need to bring in midfield reinforcements following the news that Tom Carroll faces three months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

