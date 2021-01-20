QPR midfielder Carroll faces three months out with knee injury

QPR midfielder Tom Carroll is expected to be sidelined for three months with a knee injury.

Carroll suffered the injury during Rangers’ recent win at Luton.







The problem is unrelated to knee trouble which plagued Carroll prior to his move to QPR during the summer.

However, it does require surgery and means he faces another lengthy spell out of action.

The news is a huge blow for Rangers, especially in light of the fact that another summer signing, Luke Amos, is out for the season with a knee injury.

Manager Mark Warburton explained: “It’s not to do with his previous problems. It’s a new injury, which in a way is ‘good’ news. But unfortunately it’s probably a three-month injury.

“It’s very disappointing for the team and Tom, who has been consistently quality. We know how good he is on the ball.

“He’s been a very important part of the side. It’s all about his rehabilitation now. We look forward to welcoming him back.”

On a much more positive note for the R’s, Chris Willock’s second-half goal at Cardiff gave Warburton’s side a second consecutive win.

Carroll’s absence led to Willock being recalled to the starting line-up and deployed in a central position.

Warburton said: “It was a really important three points. We’ve had a clean sheet at Luton and a clean sheet tonight. It was really pleasing.”







