Willock’s goal gives QPR victory at Cardiff

Cardiff 0 QPR 1 71' Willock

Chris Willock’s first QPR goal gave them a second successive victory.

Former Rangers keeper Alex Smithies got a hand to Willock’s low shot from near the edge of the penalty box but was unable to keep it out of the net.







The build-up to the 71st-minute goal was neat, with substitute Macauley Bonne directing Todd Kane’s throw-in towards the danger area and then combining nicely with Ilias Chair to tee up Willock.

Prior to their breakthrough, Rangers had a goal disallowed and might have had a penalty.

Cardiff defender Sean Morrison got away with a clear handball in the first half.

And in the second Charlie Austin thought he had scored, but the striker was penalised for a foul after raising his boot towards the head of Perry Ng to nudge the ball in from close range.

The Bluebirds, who have now suffered six consecutive defeats, looked like a team devoid of confidence.

But they would have taken a first-half lead but for a superb double save by Seny Dieng, who did brilliantly to keep out Ng’s low shot and then Morrison’s follow-up.

Dieng also produced crucial late saves by pushing over Leandro Bacuna’s free-kick and stooping to stop Kieffer Moore’s header.

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, Cameron, Barbet, Kane, Ball, Chair, Hamalainen, Willock (Kakay 83), Dykes, Austin (Bonne 65).

Subs not used: Lumley, Kelman, Adomah, Duke-McKenna, Bettache, Thomas.







