Cardiff v QPR player ratings

QPR made it two wins in as many games with a deserved 1-0 victory over Cardiff. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 9

A match-winning performance from the Swiss, whose reputation is growing with each game. Made a magnificent double save late in the first half, then a flying stop to tip away a free-kick. Was on hand again late on to keep out a late Kiefer Moore effort.







Todd Kane: 6

Played his part in the build-up to the winning goal and was always willing to go forward. However, his crossing remains hit-and-miss and he butchered a late chance when moved into midfield, to double the lead when he shanked an effort, that sat up for him, high and wide.

Rob Dickie: 8

A rock at the back. Dealt with the aerial threat posed by Moore comfortably with another solid display. Not his best day in possession, albeit in windy conditions in the Welsh capital.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Booked for a needless and risky challenge on the edge of the box that almost led to a goal. But that aside, the Frenchman continued his good recent form with another decent display against Cardiff’s front three of Moore, Harry Wilson and Max Watters.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Steady presence at the back, but was lucky not to see red following a reckless and high challenge on Wilson. Made some important headers as Cardiff pressed for a late equaliser.

Nico Hamaleinan: 6

Recalled to replace the ostracised Bright Osayi-Samuel and demonstrated once again he is not a long-term answer as left wing-back. Was sloppy in possession when Rangers were in promising attacking positions and seems to lack the confidence to deliver a decent ball in the final third. Deserves some credit for an improved defensive showing in the second half.

Dominic Ball: 7

Hardworking as ever, the busy midfielder will never win any awards for his silky play and was loose in possession on occasions. However, he played the defensive role well alongside the inexperienced Chris Willock and played his part in managing out the victory late in the game.

Chris Willock: 7

Deployed in a central midfield role for the first time and showed some intelligent touches, despite being often out-muscled by a physical Cardiff side. Scored his first goal for the club with a low finish that beat former Rangers keeper Alex Smithies.

Ilias Chair: 6

The wet and windy conditions were not really suited to his game. The Moroccan wasn’t his usual enterprising self, although he did play a major role in the winner by goal by exchanging passes with Macauley Bonne, who teed up Willock. Needs to work on his corners.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Followed up from his improved display at Luton with another decent performance. Worked his socks off up front and gave great support when needed defensively. Burst through late and put the ball in the net, only for a foul to be given against him for a challenge on Sean Morrison.

Charlie Austin: 6

Battled hard up front for little reward. Thought he’d scored in the second half only for a questionable decision to award a foul for high-footed challenge against him see the goal chalked off. Withdrawn after 68 minutes.

Macauley Bonne: 8

His goal against Luton last week seems to have given him an injection of confidence. Was excellent when introduced for Austin, linked up with Kane well in the build-up to the goal. Looked threatening when he came on. Forced a fine save out of Smithies with a header that looked destined for the top corner.

Osman Kakay: 7

Back after injury, Kakay added some real energy when introduced in the second half. Made one excellent run into the box and he defended well when called upon.







