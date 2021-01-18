Osayi-Samuel will not be selected by QPR

Bright Osayi-Samuel will not play for QPR again.

Rangers want to do a deal with Fenerbahce for Osayi-Samuel to move now rather than this summer.







And the Turkish outfit have indicated that they would like to sign the winger this month.

The two clubs therefore look likely to come to an agreement in the coming days.

But in any case, Osayi-Samuel, 23, will not be considered for selection at QPR.

He is not in the squad for Wednesday’s trip to Cardiff City and has been told he will not feature for the rest of the campaign if he stays at Rangers.

Manager Mark Warburton made it clear before the start of the season that he would not pick Osayi-Samuel or Ryan Manning if he did not believe they were committed to the club.

Both players were entering the final year of their contracts and had rejected offers of new deals.

Manning was shunned and later sold to Swansea City.

Osayi-Samuel, on the other hand, was selected because his age means QPR would at least be entitled to a compensation fee if he left – and because contract talks continued and at one stage he indicated he was ready to re-sign.

However, Fenerbahce announced on Friday evening that they had signed Osayi-Samuel on a pre-contract agreement for the end of the season, when his Rangers deal expires.

Rangers would be entitled to compensation unless a fee can be agreed for his move.

They want Osayi-Samuel to leave sooner rather than later and talks with Fenerbahce are ongoing.

Meanwhile, QPR defender Conor Masterson is set to join Swindon Town on loan.







