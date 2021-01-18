QPR defender Masterson set to join Swindon

QPR defender Conor Masterson is set to join Swindon Town on loan.

Rangers have been keen for some time to bring in another centre-back and loan out Masterson, 22, in order for him to get more first-team experience.







They were unable to complete a signing during the final days of the previous transfer window, so Masterson ended up staying.

But the recent arrival of Jordy de Wijs has paved the way for the Irishman to move elsewhere for the rest of the season.

Masterson has made 16 Championship appearances since being signed by QPR during the summer of 2019 after being released by Liverpool.

He will join a Swindon side currently one off the bottom of the League One table.

The move is expected to go through in time for him to make his Robins debut in their match at Charlton on Saturday.








