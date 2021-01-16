QPR in talks to bring forward Osayi-Samuel’s move

QPR are in talks with Fenerbahce over a potential deal for Bright Osayi-Samuel to join the Turkish club this month rather than wait until the summer.

Fenerbahce announced on Friday that Osayi-Samuel will join them at the end of the season on a four-year contract.







Rangers have been trying to get the winger to commit his future to the club for over a year, with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The 23-year-old had looked set to join Belgian side Club Brugge in a deal worth £4.7m at the end of last season after Rangers accepted an offer.

However, after flying out to meet club officials Osayi-Samuel rejected the move.

But late on Friday night the Istanbul side, who are currently second in the Turkish Super Lig, trailing bitter rivals Besiktas on goal difference and in the hunt for Champions League football, announced Osayi-Samuel had agreed terms.

The player confirmed to QPR on Saturday that he had agreed the move.

Rangers will be due a compensation payment unless the two clubs agree a fee.

They want Osayi-Samuel to go sooner rather than later, having identified a number of possible replacements should he leave during the January transfer window.

The club said in a statement: “QPR can confirm Bright Osayi-Samuel has today (Saturday 16th January) informed the club he has signed a pre-contract agreement with Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

“Osayi-Samuel will remain a QPR player until the end of the 2020/21 season unless Fenerbahce reach an agreement with the club for his early release.”







