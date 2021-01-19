QPR defender Masterson completes loan move

QPR defender Conor Masterson has completed his loan move to Swindon Town.

West London Sport revealed on Monday that Masterson, 22, was joining the Robins for the rest of the season.

Rangers have been keen for some time to bring in another centre-back and loan out Masterson in order for him to get more first-team experience.







They were unable to complete a signing during the final days of the previous transfer window, so Masterson ended up staying.

But the recent arrival of Jordy de Wijs paved the way for the Irishman to move elsewhere for the rest of the season.

Masterson has made 16 Championship appearances since being signed by QPR during the summer of 2019 after being released by Liverpool.

He joins a Swindon side currently one off the bottom of the League One table.

He is expected to make his Robins debut in their match at Charlton on Saturday.







