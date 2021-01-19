Willock and Adomah in contention for QPR spot

QPR boss Mark Warburton may consider Albert Adomah or Chris Willock to fill the left-sided spot following Bright Osayi-Samuel’s imminent exit to Fenarbache.

Osayi-Samuel looks to have played his final game for Rangers after the Turkish giants announced on Friday he had signed a pre-contractual agreement to join them at the end of the season.

Discussions are taking place between the two clubs about potentially bringing forward the deal before the window closes on February 1.







Warburton, who refused to select fellow contract rebel Ryan Manning earlier in the season before he moved to Swansea, remained tight-lipped on Monday about Osayi-Samuel’s situation, but didn’t deny he would not play against Cardiff on Wednesday.

“He is a QPR player and he is available for selection until someone tells me otherwise,” Warburton said.

“I will pick what I think is the appropriate team.”

QPR were unaware of Osayi-Samuel’s decision until reports emerged late on Friday night a deal had been completed, but Warburton insisted the news was not a great shock to him.

“Nothing in football takes you by surprise,” he said.

“You enjoy the merry-go-round that comes with the transfer window. But as for now, Bright is a QPR player and until that changes or someone comes to buy him.”

The decision to move Osayi-Samuel to left wing-back and switch to a 3-5-2 formation for the past two matches, against Fulham and Luton, has coincided with the side looking more dynamic going forward and more assured defensively on that side of the field.

Both Adomah and Willock offer more attacking intent than Niko Hamalainen, and Warburton said the pair are options he may look at as he looks to build on last week’s win at Kenilworth Road.

“That is the strength in depth that you need,” he said.

“Chris wants to play, Albert wants to play.

“Albert is a very senior professional. Chris has had a very good upbringing with Arsenal and Benfica and is a talented footballer.

“We have Lee Wallace back in training today, Osman Kakay is back in the squad as well, so we are getting some experience and quality back into the ranks.”

Willock who joined the club in September has been in and out of the side since signing but Warburton said the 22-year-old boasts the ability to play a number of roles.

“He can as wide, play as a 10 with two eights (midfielders) alongside him,” he said.

“We can’t afford to carry big squads, so you need players who can do that. Ilias (Chair) can play also wide left and we have full-backs who are capable of playing as wing-backs too.”







