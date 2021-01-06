QPR’s top priorities in this month’s transfer window

QPR will look to bring in at least three or four players during this month’s transfer window.

Possible options in all outfield positions have been monitored in recent months, but some areas are more of a priority than others.







1. Central defence

Strengthening in this position is Rangers’ top priority. They want an experienced centre-back – ideally one who can play in the left-sided spot – and tried in vain to bring one in during the previous transfer window.

They are keen on Fulham’s Michael Hector but so too are several other Championship clubs.

R’s boss Mark Warburton rates Conor Masterson and the club think highly of the Irishman, seeing him as one for the future.

But for some time Warburton has been concerned that Masteron not going out on loan – plans to loan him out last January were scrapped after he impressed in the first team – could see him miss out on a vital part of his development, particularly as he had not made a senior appearance prior to his arrival after being released by Liverpool in 2019.

Warburton would therefore like to add a central defender to his squad and enable Masterson to play regularly elsewhere for the second half of the season.

2. Midfield

Given their shortcomings at the back, and the fact that Geoff Cameron is 35, some might have expected a defensive midfielder to be a priority for Rangers. But the focus has been on getting a dynamic, box-to-box player in. Doncaster’s Ben Whiteman fits the bill but is another player with other Championship clubs after him.

3. Up front

With Lyndon Dykes, Macauley Bonne and Charlie Kelman not finished articles, Rangers would like to bring in a more seasoned striker on loan for the rest of the campaign as a stop-gap measure to steady the ship and get the goals needed to lift them up the table. Finding one might not be easy though.

4. Left-back

Following the departure of Ryan Manning, it was hoped that Lee Wallace would play a fair amount of games with Niko Hamalainen acting as back-up. But Wallace’s frequent injuries have continued and Rangers are therefore looking at possible options.

Potential replacements for Bright Osayi-Samuel have also been discussed.







