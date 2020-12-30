QPR interested in Doncaster midfielder Whiteman

QPR are interested in Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman.

A number of Championship clubs have been monitoring the 24-year-old midfielder, who has scored eight goals this season.







Whiteman, who joined Doncaster from Sheffield United in January 2018, is under contract until 2023.

Meanwhile, Doncaster are looking to keep QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who has been on loan with the Yorkshire side.







