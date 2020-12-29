Norwich v QPR player ratings

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s late penalty earned QPR a point against the Championship leaders. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw at Norwich.







Seny Dieng: 7

Calm, assured – and produced fine saves to deny Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia before City eventually went ahead.

Rob Dickie: 8

Had an excellent game. Won numerous balls in the air and saved the day by blocking Jacob Lungi Sorensen’s goal-bound shot.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Kept it simple in the middle of the back three and used his experience to good effect. Strong in the air too.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Caught napping when Grant Hanley headed wide in the second half but it was a rare lapse from Barbet, who was otherwise impressive and was another who got his head to the ball numerous times.

Todd Kane: 7

Picked up a needless yellow card with a silly foul on Pukki midway through the first half but his overall performance at right wing-back was very decent. He was solid defensively and got forward when possible.

Dom Ball: 7

Sloppy on the ball on occasions in the first half and very unfortunate to have a penalty awarded against him when Todd Cantwell went down under minimal contact. But Ball played well; doing his defensive duties with minimal fuss and helping Rangers progress forward with some sensible passing.

Tom Carroll: 7

Used the ball very well, including in the final third. Got through plenty of work off the ball as well.

Niko Hamalainen: 5

Given a torrid time by Max Aarons on the flank and his all-too frequent lack of tenacity was evident when Dieng had to save from Pukki after Hamalainen made a mess of what ought to have been a routine clearance.

Ilias Chair: 7

Once again was taken off despite looking a threat. Was involved in much of Rangers’ best work, although he was unable to advantage on two occasions he was through. He was forced wide on the first occasion and on the second was tackled by Hanley.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

A weak header well wide in the first half was the most Dykes offered in terms of a goal threat. Time after time he failed to get the ball under control, with his lack of quality enabling Norwich to spring out of defence almost at will.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Rescued Rangers, having consistently retained the ball better than Dykes in forward areas. But missed a sitter when he scooped over the bar from two yards out in injury time.

Albert Adomah: 6

The substitute created the chance for Osayi-Samuel with some good work on the right.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Tried hard to occupy defenders after coming on for Dykes but never got a sniff of a goalscoring chance.







