QPR and Rovers in talks over Lumley move



QPR and Doncaster Rovers are discussing a possible deal for Joe Lumley to remain with the Yorkshire club.

The goalkeeper joined Rovers in November and has made nine appearances for them courtesy of his short-term emergency loan being extended a number of times.







Doncaster are hoping to keep Lumley, 25, when the January transfer window opens.

The QPR board and director of football Les Ferdinand are open to letting Lumley leave on a permanent basis. His contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Lumley has made 74 Championship appearances for Rangers but lost his place in the side after a series of errors.

Both he and Liam Kelly were leapfrogged by Seny Dieng, who was on loan at Doncaster last season and has since established himself as Mark Warburton’s first-choice keeper.

“There’s dialogue going on between the two clubs. We’ll see how that one pans out,” said Rangers manager Warburton.

“We’re very lucky to have three very talented goalkeepers. You’ve got Liam Kelly who’s working like a demon every single day, frustrated at not playing.

“Joe’s situation will be discussed between Les and the board and their counterparts at Doncaster. Let’s see what emerges from there.”

Meanwhile, Warburton says he would like to add some much-needed experience to his squad next month.







