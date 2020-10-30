QPR keeper Lumley makes loan move

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley has joined Gillingham on a short-term loan from QPR.

West London Sport recently revealed that Rangers wanted Lumley or Liam Kelly to move on loan before the transfer window closed.







There were no approaches for either keeper but Lumley has joined the Gills after they were given permission to make an emergency loan signing because of an injury to Jack Bonham.

Lumley, whose QPR contract expires next year, is expected to stay with the Kent club until former Brentford man Bonham is fit to return.

He and Kelly have been leapfrogged by Seny Dieng, who has taken over as Rangers’ first-choice keeper.







