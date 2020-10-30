Warburton has ‘no doubt’ goals are coming for QPR

Mark Warburton insists QPR have the firepower to score enough goals this season.

Rangers are without a win in their past seven matches and have failed to score in their past four.







Warburton recently switched to two up front, pairing summer signings Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne in attack.

The change did not bring about an immediate upturn, but the manager is convinced goals are on the way.

He said: “I’m comfortable in terms of whether we play with a two up front or one in behind.

“You can see how hard Lyndon works – he’s put in big shifts for us and adapted to a new club and everything that comes with it.

“At the moment we’re desperate for goals, obviously. But I’ve got strikers and attacking midfielders who will produce the goals for us, I’ve got no doubt about that.”

Meanwhile, Warburton has insisted that contract talks with Bright Osayi-Samuel are “moving the right way” despite speculation over the winger’s future.







