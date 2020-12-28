Sacking Warburton may not be the answer – and QPR players need to take responsibility
West London Sport’s Dan Bennett and Ian McCullough discuss the worrying situation at QPR, where Mark Warburton’s future as manager is in doubt following a run of eight matches without a win.
They discuss whether changing the manager would be a good move for Rangers – and the options Warburton has as he looks to turn things around.
Michael
28/12/2020 @ 11:52 pm
He has lost the players,it is easy to see that;he has to go asap
Chris buckley
28/12/2020 @ 11:10 pm
We need to go out and get defenders who know how to defend,it’s not all warburton’s fault the talent has to be there in the first place and it is not at the moment.no point scoring 2 if your letting in 3 or 4
T Block Dave
28/12/2020 @ 10:01 pm
I listened to Dan Bennett and Ian McCullough’s chat, and whilst it was professional and balanced from a journalistic perspective, it wasn’t an accurate reflection on where QPR are. I also watched the Swansea game and QPR were not good in spells gents.
Playing keep ball and shifting it side to side does nothing more than make the half time stats look pretty ! ONE shot on target is the only stat or observation that is needed.
Acsrjjp is correct. The buck stops with the manager. Whether it’s tactics, motivation, stubbornness, player power, contract negotiations etc etc, a manager manages. Or in the case of Mark McWarburton his abject mismanagement. An ill judged and stubborn belief in the Scottish element of the team. Kelly, Wallace & Dykes The Carthorse have all been found wanting and only by default rather than good management have we found a keeper in Dieng who actually seems to care and enjoys playing. I had hoped that the Swansea result would force the issue, but no, so now The Loftus Road Faithful await another tanking from Norwich tomorrow to affect change.
Mick B
28/12/2020 @ 9:55 pm
Every manager has strengths and weaknesses and it is difficult to spot anyone else who is available and ticks the boxes just now. Warburton seems to be doing an ok job of coping with a shrinking wage bill. The team can play entertaining football in a style which supports a ‘develop and sell’ strategy but which seems to fail in the crucial matter of gathering points. He is no fool, whatever the real half wits on twitter think. But it doesn’t matter what else he achieves if R’s end up getting relegated.
Rohan Coventry Tateson
28/12/2020 @ 9:44 pm
The Norwich game will be a 6-0 loss and will lead to replacement of the Manager. Mark my words.
acsrjjp
28/12/2020 @ 8:01 pm
The Buck stops in only one place with one person, Warburton has failed in every aspect of his managerial duty, the team are only as good as the man driving them on, coaching is non existent,motivation is not present, basically he couldn’t manage a good fart,SACK HIM or the only answer we will have is Division one!