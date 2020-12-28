Sacking Warburton may not be the answer – and QPR players need to take responsibility

West London Sport’s Dan Bennett and Ian McCullough discuss the worrying situation at QPR, where Mark Warburton’s future as manager is in doubt following a run of eight matches without a win.

They discuss whether changing the manager would be a good move for Rangers – and the options Warburton has as he looks to turn things around.

