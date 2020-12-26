QPR v Swansea player ratings

QPR’s disappointing run of results continued on Saturday as Swansea ran out 2-0 winners at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 6

A rare error by the Swiss stopper for the first goal when he didn’t communicate with Yoann Barbet when jumping for a high ball, allowing Andre Ayew to nod home after the Frenchman headed against his own post. Could do little about the second.









Todd Kane: 6

Got forward with some purpose in the first half, including a overlapping run and cross after a quickly-taken free-kick by Ilias Chair that was almost converted by Macauley Bonne. But his poor defensive header in the box led to the first goal and was he was withdrawn in the second half.

Rob Dickie: 6

Lost possession in the build-up to Swansea’s second goal when his pass intended for Chair was intercepted by Matt Grimes, who produced a majestic first-time ball that found Jamal Lowe. But was otherwise solid.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Looked more comfortable in the left of a back three, but along with Dieng should have done better in the build-up to Swansea’s opener. Was then caught flat-footed when Lowe’s raced through to score the Swans’ second goal.

Nico Hamalainen: 6

Failed to stop the cross that led to Swansea’s first goal and offered very little in attack as a wing-back. Withdrawn with half-hour to go.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Better when employed in central defence than in midfield and by and large was solid. However, he was outpaced by Lowe for the second goal.

Dominic Ball: 6

Competed well in the middle of midfield, worked hard and did what was expected of him.

Tom Carroll: 6

Some excellent touches against his former club and he battled hard in the middle of the park. But a lack of support from the left-wing back when he needed an overlap were a clear frustration to him.

Ilias Chair: 7

Cut a frustrated figure at times and with justification as good chances he created for his forwards failed to be converted. Rangers’ best attacking outlet.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Offered some physicality up top, and should have done better with a header that went over the bar in the first half, but it’s not enough in a side struggling for goals.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Got his chance to start up front with Dykes for the first time but it was an afternoon of frustration for the former Charlton man, who was denied by a good save from Freddie Woodman and spurned two very presentable chances before being subbed.

Chris Willock: 6

Almost scored with a smart shot on the turn after being introduced in the second half and showed some good attacking intent.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

Introduced when his side were 2-0 down after being dropped to the bench, did little to impact the game in the final 30 minutes.

Charlie Kelman: 6

The promising youngster showed some good signs against a well-marshalled Swans defence. Has a good first touch and despite not being blessed with great size, showed good strength to twice hold the ball up and play in Dykes and Samuel.

Albert Adomah: 6

Came on when the game was lost and didn’t really have the chance to make an impression.







