QPR interested in veteran Brighton striker Murray

QPR are interested in a potential deal to sign veteran striker Glenn Murray on loan from Brighton until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who moved on loan Watford in September, has only started one league game for the Hornets.







Watford are therefore open to ending his season-long loan, enabling Murray to move elsewhere.

Rangers have been struggling for goals this season and Mark Warburton has been keen to sign an experienced striker to help his side move up the table.

Murray has scored more than 200 goals in 553 games in a career that started with Carlisle.

Meanwhile, Warburton has insisted he is unfazed by reports claiming that Tim Sherwood could replace him as QPR manager.







