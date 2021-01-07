QPR interested in veteran Brighton striker Murray
QPR are interested in a potential deal to sign veteran striker Glenn Murray on loan from Brighton until the end of the season.
The 37-year-old, who moved on loan Watford in September, has only started one league game for the Hornets.
Watford are therefore open to ending his season-long loan, enabling Murray to move elsewhere.
Rangers have been struggling for goals this season and Mark Warburton has been keen to sign an experienced striker to help his side move up the table.
Murray has scored more than 200 goals in 553 games in a career that started with Carlisle.
Meanwhile, Warburton has insisted he is unfazed by reports claiming that Tim Sherwood could replace him as QPR manager.
angryoap
07/01/2021 @ 3:45 pm
Glen Murray – isn’t he drawing his pension yet? should be ok for the last 5 minutes.
ERNIE
07/01/2021 @ 3:05 pm
warburton out pearson in Dykes and Bonne out is month AND a taxi for warburton and Les
T Block Dave
07/01/2021 @ 1:15 pm
But Lyndon Dykes is sooooo good !
But Lyndon Dykes is a Scottish international !
So Warburton The Dimlo’s choice has been shown for what he really is, if he’s replaced with Glenn Murray !
Taxi for Warburton and another for Dykes !