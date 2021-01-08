Four QPR youngsters likely to feature against Fulham

QPR boss Mark Warburton is expected to give opportunities to younger players in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Fulham, who will also make changes.

Warburton’s options are somewhat limited because of Rangers’ small squad. But some will get a chance to impress.







Conor Masterson

Masterson has impressed when he has featured for Rangers but the defender is 22 and has started only 16 senior games, having not had any first-team experience at all prior to his arrival after being released by Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Plans to send Masterson out on loan were scrapped after he was given his chance against Swansea at this stage of the competition a year ago and impressed. QPR are again looking to send him out on loan but in the meantime Saturday’s tie is a chance for him to get some game time.

Charlie Kelman

Striker Kelman, who turned 19 in November, made 35 first-team appearances for Southend before joining the R’s last summer. He has since made three cameo appearances as a substitute and has obvious potential. With Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne having found the going tough this season, this could be a chance for Kelman to stake a claim.

Faysal Bettache

Bettache is standing by for his first QPR start. The midfielder, 20, has a sweet left foot and isn’t afraid to compete physically despite his slight frame.

Stephen Duke-McKenna

Also a midfielder, Duke-McKenna is yet to make his senior debut, having been with Everton and Bolton prior to his move to west London last summer. He has been involved with Rangers’ first-team squad of late and might well play some part against Fulham.







