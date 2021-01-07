Gallen: Murray could do a job for QPR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kevin Gallen believes Glenn Murray could perform an important short-term role for QPR if they bring in the veteran striker.

Rangers are interested in signing Murray, 37, on loan from Brighton for the rest of the season.

Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Ian McCullough and Ben Kosky.

They also discussed the board’s decision to stick with Mark Warburton as manager – and who might be involved in Saturday’s FA Cup game against Fulham.

