Parker: Rodak can learn from Areola

Marek Rodak has been urged to learn from the keeper who took his Fulham place.

Chances are the Slovakia international will make a rare appearance between the posts for Whites when they face QPR in the FA Cup.







Last season, Rodak played in both Championship games against the R’s.

But this season he was dropped after the first Premier League game.

He subsequently got a couple of Carabao Cup run-outs, but has otherwise been forced to watch from the bench as Alphonse Areola has gained fans and plaudits game after game.

Head coach Scott Parker admits it has been tough on 24-year-old Rodak, who more than played his part in the promotion back to the top flight.

Parker said: “Marek was first class last year. He’s very young but we decided to bring someone in and he’s had to sit behind him.

“But in terms of coming in every day and improving, the person in front of him has vast experience and he can learn from him.

“Of course he’s disappointed. But when you are so young and as a goalie, he can use this moment to push and develop and go up another level to where he is.”

Another player set to come in from the cold is Terence Kongolo, who is on the way back from injury.

Parker said: “Terence is good. He’s had a full week of training and he’s come through it OK.

“We need to see where we are with him, but he’s close. Saturday could be an option to look at him.”







