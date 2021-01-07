Mitrovic ‘dealt with internally’ for breach of Covid-19 protocols

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been ‘dealt with internally’ by Fulham for breaking Covid-19 protocols.

The striker was depicted along with Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic by Mitrovic’s partner Kristina Janjic at a New Year’s Eve party in London, with the footage posted on Instagram.







The Serbia internationals were seen celebrating indoors with at least seven other people, with the words ‘Happy New Year 2021’ accompanying the video.

Needless to say, this has gone down badly with Scott Parker and Fulham, and the head coach made no attempt to disguise his disappointment.

He said: “There are strict protocols at the training ground and players need to take that responsibility.

“Regarding the incident, myself and the football club were really disappointed to see the pictures of Aleks and what came with that – he knows that.

“He understands he’s made a mistake. He understands he’s been irresponsible.

“It’s not acceptable and we’ve dealt with that as a football club internally.

“I think like anyone, you can make mistakes like what Aleks has made and you have to live with that and the consequences, but now we have to move on”.







