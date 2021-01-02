Burnley match off after more Covid-19 cases at Fulham

Fulham’s match at Burnley on Sunday has been called off after more Covid-19 cases in the Whites camp.

Fulham’s game at Tottenham on Wednesday was postponed after a number of positive tests.

And with the outbreak at Fulham having grown, the trip to Turf Moor has also been called off.

The Premier League said in a statement: “Following Fulham’s request to rearrange the Burnley fixture, the Premier League’s board has taken into consideration further independent medical advice and decided to postpone the match due to the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak at the club.

“The League will rearrange Fulham’s two postponed games as soon as possible.”

Brentford and QPR’s matches this weekend have also been postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks at their respective opposing clubs

Brentford were due to be at home to Bristol City and Rangers were scheduled to visit Luton Town.

QPR are due to host Fulham in an FA Cup third-round tie next Saturday.