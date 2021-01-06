QPR keeper Kelly’s loan move confirmed

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly move to Motherwell on loan from QPR for the rest of the campaign has been confirmed.

West London Sport had revealed that Kelly, 24, was set to join the Scottish club.

Kelly, 24, has not made a first-team appearance this season, with the Scot and Joe Lumley both having been leapfrogged by Seny Dieng, who is now firmly established as Rangers’ first-choice keeper.







Both Kelly and Lumley were made available for loan moves during the previous transfer window.

No offers were received for them but Lumley subsequently joined Doncaster on an emergency loan and talks had been taking place about a potential deal for him to stay with the Yorkshire club.

Lumley’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, while Kelly is under contract until 2023.

Kelly was signed by Mark Warburton from Livingston in 2019.

Manager Warburton wanted him to stay at Rangers as cover for Dieng, but Kelly made it clear he wants to play first-team football.

QPR recently recalled keeper Dillon Barnes from a season-long loan at Hibernian, largely because of his lack of game time since joining the Edinburgh club.







