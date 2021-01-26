Fulham’s Johansen completes loan move to QPR

Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen has completed his loan move to QPR.

Rangers stepped up their interest in Johansen following Tom Carroll’s injury and have agreed a deal to take him to W12 for the rest of the season.

The Norway international, who recently turned 30, has been out of the first-team picture at Fulham for some time.







Johansen has not made a league appearance this season and is keen to play first-team football.

He is under contract at Craven Cottage until 2022.

“Obviously I am very excited,” Johansen told Rangers’ website.

“QPR is a traditional club. English football is huge back home in Norway,and we have always heard about QPR as a big club.

“I have come here to play football but I want to win games. I watched a little bit of the game against Derby and, with the way the team is playing, you deserve more points.”

QPR have been looking to bring in an experienced central midfielder, having already agreed loan deals for striker Charlie Austin and centre-back Jordy de Wijs.

The club’s need to make a signing increased after Carroll was ruled out for three months following knee surgery.







