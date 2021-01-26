QPR set to sign young goalkeeper Walsh

QPR are close to signing teenage goalkeeper Joe Walsh from Gillingham.

Walsh, 18, looks set to move to west London in a deal potentially worth around £500,000.

He is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Rangers are keen to sign Walsh as one for the future.

A number of clubs have shown an interest in the youngster, who has made one league appearance for Gillingham.

He also played in a Carabao Cup tie against Stoke earlier this season and has featured six times in the EFL trophy.







