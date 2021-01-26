QPR set to sign young goalkeeper Walsh
QPR are close to signing teenage goalkeeper Joe Walsh from Gillingham.
Walsh, 18, looks set to move to west London in a deal potentially worth around £500,000.
He is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with the option of an additional year.
Rangers are keen to sign Walsh as one for the future.
A number of clubs have shown an interest in the youngster, who has made one league appearance for Gillingham.
He also played in a Carabao Cup tie against Stoke earlier this season and has featured six times in the EFL trophy.
T Block Dave
26/01/2021 @ 10:13 pm
This is a terrible idea for the young lad ! Charlie Kelman can’t get a game so why the hell would this young keeper want to come here ? Warburton The Dimlo just spending money for its own sake !