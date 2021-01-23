QPR v Derby player ratings

QPR slipped to another defeat at home as Derby won 1-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 6

Didn’t have too much to do, but will feel he should have got a stronger hand to Kamil Jozwiak’s shot and parry it away from the waiting Colin Kazim-Richards, who prodded into an open net.









Rob Dickie: 7

Another strong display from the big centre-back, who was strong at the back and good in possession.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Caught flat-footed in the build-up to the Derby goal by a fine pass from Graeme Shinnie, but was otherwise solid. Almost scored an amazing goal with a scissor kick that was brilliantly kept out by keeper Kelle Roos.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Made a couple of good interceptions to thwart Derby’s attacking intentions, but in possession he was often loose.

Todd Kane: 6

Worked hard up and down the right flank and his lovely cushioned pass for Charlie Austin almost led to a goal only for Roos to pull off a fine stop. A steady but unspectacular display.

Dominic Ball: 6

Got turned too easily by Shinnie in the lead-up to Derby’s winner but was his usual combative self in the middle of the park.

Ilias Chair: 6

Found it hard going against a physical Derby midfield and nothing really came off for him and he cut a frustrated figure. Opted to try and blast into the top corner from the edge of the box in the second half when a simple pass to an unmarked Austin looked a better option. Again his corners were inconsistent.

Chris Willock: 6

Brushed off the ball too easily in the build-up to Derby’s first goal but aside from that he looked Rangers’ most creative player out wide before being withdrawn in the second half.

Niko Hamalainen: 5

A very mixed performance from the Finland international, who was targeted by Derby for much of the first half. He did improve slightly and delivered a couple of decent crosses. But defensively he still looks vulnerable when players run at him. Withdrawn as Rangers chased in vain for an equaliser in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Struggled to impose himself on the Derby defenders and won little in the air. Was unable to bundle in a tricky rebound from the Austin chance and looked fatigued. Was replaced 20 minutes from time.

Charlie Austin: 6

Denied his 50th goal in Rangers colours by a brilliant save from Roos in the first half and worked tirelessly with little service. Played for 82 minutes.

Charlie Kelman: 6

Came on for the final 10 minutes and looked like he was about to fire in a first goal since his move from Southend, only to be denied by a fine block.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Unable to make much of an impact after coming off the bench for Dykes. Like the other forwards, he was forced to feed off scraps.

Faysal Bettache: 6

Came on for Willock and showed some flashes of why he is so highly-rated by Mark Warburton, with some good passing and put his foot in where he needed to..

Albert Adomah: 6

Showed some energy when he came on as a late substitute but was unable to fashion a cross that produced an equaliser. Should be considered as a potential option at left-wing back.







